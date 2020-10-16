The first edition of Harry Potter sold in an auction for Rs 71 lakh…

A rare first edition of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ was sold at a UK auction for Rs 71 lakh. The book, one in the first Potter print-run in 1997, had ‘1 wand’ printed twice mistakenly. It also had a unique issue number ’10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1′.

The book, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, was being sold by an English man who originally bought it to help his children learn English growing up in Luxembourg. It had been sitting on a bookshelf for 21 years when the owner decided to check and see if it was a rare copy.

The book was subject to a furious war at Hansons Auctioneers and was finally sold to a private international buyer for a price of £60,000, rising to £75,000 with the buyer’s premium. Some 500 first edition copies of the book were printed, 300 of which were sent to schools and libraries.