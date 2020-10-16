Vulture lands on paraglider’s selfie stick…Watch video!!!

In a video a vulture is seen flying alongside a duo on a paraglider and then sitting on a selfie stick that’s being held by one of them.

The footage, shows the bird landing on the selfie-stick and calmly sitting on it before flying away. The two men were gliding above the picturesque mountains in Algodonales in Spain, a popular destination for paragliding.

Watch the video here:

It also turned out the bird landing on the selfie stick was not a coincidence. It’s a vulture that has been trained to do this. Paragliding instructor in Spain pioneered what is called ‘parahawking’, where a trained bird of prey guides him on flights to thermal columns that make his aerial trips longer and more birdlike.