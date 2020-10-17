BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reveals that Domestic cricket will start from next year…Know more details

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had announced that Domestic cricket will start from January 1st, 2021. The BCCI Apex Council met on Saturday evening and a good amount of time was spent on discussing the domestic calendar which had been thrown in disarray by the surging cases of COVID-19 in India. “We have had extensive discussions on domestic cricket and we have tentatively decided to start the competitions from January 1, 2021,” Ganguly told.

When asked if it would be a curtailed season or not, the former Indian captain said the board won’t be able to accommodate all domestic tournaments for practical purposes. “We will certainly have the full-fledged Ranji Trophy red ball tournament. It will probably not be possible to hold all tournaments,” Ganguly said, hinting that BCCI is eyeing the January-March window for Ranji Trophy. “We also have elaborate plans for our age group and women’s cricket. We will start with Ranji Trophy and then we will also have the other tournaments between March and April,” he said. He also informed us that the Indian team will be allowed to train in Australia during their quarantine phase.

“Cricket Australia has sent us an itinerary and we discussed the modalities of that itinerary. We will be playing four Tests and that will end in the third week of January,” the BCCI president said. The Indian team is expected to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests Down Under.