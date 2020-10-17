Belgium imposes COVID-19 curfew; closes bars and restaurants…

The Belgium government announced new restrictions to try to control the disease, including a night-time curfew and the closing of cafes, bars and restaurants for a month.

The curfew will be enforced from midnight until 5:00 a.m. Alcohol sales will be banned after 8:00 p.m. The number of people that Belgians should see socially outside family members will be reduced from three to a maximum of just one.

Belgium, which has a population of around 11.5 million, is one of the European countries hardest hit by the disease. Almost 6,000 new cases were recorded each day on average over the last week. In all, about 192,000 people have contracted the disease and 10,327 have died. “The number of confirmed cases is rising, every day, and not just by a few percentage points,” Prime Minister said. “We can see that our hospitals and medical services are under tremendous pressure.”