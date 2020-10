Gold prices rose slightly in the state today. Sovereign increased by Rs 80 to Rs 37,440. The price of a gram is 4680 rupees. On Friday, the sovereign fell by Rs 200 to Rs 37,360.

The rise in prices in the global market was also reflected in the domestic market. In the international market, 24 carat gold is trading at $ 1,899.04 an ounce. Gold prices continue to fluctuate due to concerns over the spread of Kovid and persistent concerns about the stimulus package in the US.