Get to know more about the world’s largest spider….

Many people are afraid of spiders. Many people kill them when they are seen inside or outside our home. Now let’s read about one of the largest spiders in the world. This spider is called the Goliath bird-eater. It is also known as the King of Spiders. It weighs 175 grams and measures about 13 cm. This elongated spider belongs to the thoracic family Theraphosidae.

This spider ranks second in terms of leg length. The Giant Huntsman Spider is the first in terms of leg length. The leg length of this spider is 30 cm. The Goliath spider does not usually eat birds. Then how did ‘Bird’ come up with the name of this spider? Therophosides derive the name ‘bird-eaters’ from an 18th-century carving. Someone saw a spider in this category eating a hummingbird. It was then that the name Bird Eater was added to the name of the spider in this genus.

The Goliath spider mainly preys on some insects, frogs and rats. These spiders are brown. It is also found in dark colors. There is a lot of hair covering the body. It is said that inhaling these hairs is dangerous for humans. Goliaths are found in the rainforests of South America. They prefer wetlands or wetlands. Unlike other spiders, they have poor eyesight. They rely on fur to avoid danger. Goliaths do not pose a major threat to humans. But they often bite to escape danger. It is harmful to the skin. However, the venom is not as strong and does not cause major discomfort.