Miraculous escape; A woman was pushed into a well by her Instagram friend; survived there 3 days without food and water….

Bengaluru:- A 22-year-old woman from Karnataka was pushed into a 60-ft-deep well by her “Instagram friend”. The woman had to spend three days inside the well without food and a fractured hand until the fire department rescued her on October 13. The incident took place in the Devanahalli area of Bengaluru Rural district when the victim, a resident of Kolar district, had gone to meet the Instagram friend for the first time, Bangalore Mirror reported. After the two met, Adarsha accompanied the victim to a nearby farm and pushed her into a deep, dry well. The man reportedly wanted to marry the victim but was turned down, following which he pushed the woman into the well.

The woman is currently being treated at a hospital for the injuries she sustained. The police have detained her “friend” whom she referred to as Adi. The Vijayapura Police Inspector has informed that an attempt to murder case has been registered against him.”I reached Devanhalli at around 5.30 pm and the accused picked me up on his scooter. He told me that he would show me his farmhouse and took me there. He then expressed his desire to marry me but I told her that I am already married and have a son. But he didn’t listen to me and started forcing me to marry him. He also threatened to kill me if I turned down his proposal and then pushed me into the well. He fled the spot cursing me that I die there,” the report quoted the victim as saying.