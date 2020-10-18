Free coronavirus treatment for all Americans promised by Trump…

President Donald Trump told his supporters in Wisconsin that all Americans will get the coronavirus treatment he received for free.

“We’re gonna make, what I had, available to everybody, free. The antibodies, I think the antibodies are the best thing, we’re gonna make it free,” Trump said. “This election is a choice between a Trump super recovery and a Biden depression”. “Democrats would terminate our recovery with a draconian unscientific lockdown like your governor is doing right now,” Trump said, “Biden will shut down the country, delay the vaccine and prolong the pandemic.

Trump was hospitalised with COVID-19 at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center on October 2, not long after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. While at Walter Reed, Trump was treated with an experimental antibody cocktail that targets the coronavirus spike protein.

White House Physician, Dr Sean Conley, announced on October 12 that Trump had tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days. First Lady Melania Trump announced on Wednesday that the First Family’s son Barron, 14, had also contracted COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms and has recently tested negative.