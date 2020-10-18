Hey mommies, watch this is a “Complete guide to babies”; hilarious video prepared by a man according to his experience

A dad’s funny video showcasing a ‘complete guide to baby’ is getting a lot of love online. The video has been sharing daily struggles that many parents face but with a hilarious twist. Every now and then, his ‘how to’ videos grab people’s attention and some even go viral. This time, he made a compilation of the rib-tickling clips he shared over the years. And to say that the clip is brilliant is an understatement.

“THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO BABIES. I have collated my finest, thoroughly researched, instructional videos on all things baby related. Grab a cuppa and settle in,” the clip was shared with this caption on the man’s Instagram profile called How to Dad. From how to make a baby sleep to how to travel with a kid, the situations shown are varied. Though over nine minutes long, chances are you’ll keep watching it on loop. The clip has gathered nearly 35,000 views. It has also gathered tons of well-deserved comments. From commenting on the hilarity of the video to picking their favorite parts, the comments were of different kinds. “Putting a baby to sleep is still my favorite I think,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omgosh you’re the funniest but nuttiest dad ever!! Love it!!” said another. “You need to write a manual book,” suggested a third.