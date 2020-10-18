“My party is over”: A man’s self-written obituary has left netizens emotional and teary-eyed…

Chennai:- A man in Chennai passed away on October 16 at the age of 72. A self-obituary left by him has now made netizens emotional and teary-eyed. The obituary titled “Self-written Obituary Announcement from Ejji K Umamahesh” was published in a local newspaper and is now being shared widely on social media. Describing himself as a “congenital sybarite, recycled teenager, rat-race runner (Retd.), whole-time househusband & homemaker, compulsive party host, theatre & movie actor, international car rally driver and organizer, rationalist, humanist, atheist, free-thinker,” the obituary said that he “lived on his own terms as a religionless citizen of the world on village earth”. The report also included a note for his “friends, enemies, and those-in-between,” thanking them for sharing their life with him.

Obituary ho to Mr Ejji jaise ho !! Warna na ho ! Life well lived ! Fly free Mr Ejji Umamahesh pic.twitter.com/xmDVpqTCJF — MJ Augustine Vinod ?? (@MjaVinod) October 17, 2020

“My party is over, and I hope there is no hangover for those I leave behind. Time is running out for everyone. Live well, enjoy your life, and continue the party, “the post further read. Quoting John Lennon, he concluded the obituary by urging people to live life to its fullest. “John Lennon said, ‘Life is what happens to you while you are busy making other plans.’ Cheers and bye, forever, and please Live. Don’t Exist. Ejji.” The family, in a note, said that Umamahesh donated all his usable organs and body parts. The family also revealed that Umamahesh’s body was donated for anatomical demonstration and research purposes.