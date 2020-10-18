One more airline from UAE… Know more details

Abu Dhabi: UAE’s new national carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is all set to launch a new service. Once the company receives the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, VisAir will be able to operate the service. The Air Operator Certificate was obtained after an eight-month process.

The company has now met all the criteria for safe and effective operation. Although the aviation sector was in dire straits due to the outbreak of the Kovid epidemic, Wizz Air officials and the UAE Civil Aviation Authority completed the process. Vizz Air has demonstrated its capabilities to the authorities using the Airbus A321 Neo aircraft.