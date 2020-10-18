“Thought it was an alien”: Iron-man balloon brings panic in Town…

Noida: A balloon in the shape of Iron Man let out in the skies caused fears of an alien invasion among the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The balloon filled with gas, that resembled a Iron Man structure, was spotted over the town, which later landed in a canal near Bhatta Parsaul village. A crowd gathered at the spot to see what some of them thought was “an alien”.

“It was a balloon filled with air that had gone up in the sky and later came down and got stuck in the bushes along the canal. A part of the balloon was touching the flowing water in the canal which had led the balloon to shake a little. Unbeknown to the spectators, this made for an anxious watch”, said an official.

“It was shaped like the Iron Man (fictional superhero character) given its colour and design. This was an unusual sight so some people even thought it was an alien, or something like that, and were apprehensive”.