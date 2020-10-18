‘Women’s March’ against Donald Trump in Washington!!!

Washington: Demonstrators assembled in Washington, D.C, and several further US cities for the second Women’s March of the year to oppose President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and demand women to vote in the upcoming election.

Women marched to pay homage to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but protesting against Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, provoking women to vote in the upcoming election, CNN reported. Demonstrators marched from Freedom Plaza to the National Mall in Washington DC holding banners and placards that read: “Hell no, Amy must go!” and “You call us nasty because you are afraid of what strong women can do.”

The incident happened after Trump’s proposal to obtain Senate confirmation for judge Barrett’s nomination forth of the US Presidental elections on November 3. Apparently, counter-protesters also gathered outside the US Supreme Court during the Women’s March protest against Trump’s decision to serve the seat on the SC left by the late Justice Ginsburg. This enduring protest is the second Women’s March of 2020. The first one was organized in January. The first-ever Women’s March was held in 2017, which had the biggest attendance.