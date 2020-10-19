A 9-month pregnant woman runs 1.6 kms in just 5mins…Watch!!!

9 months pregnant woman running! No one will believe this. But 28-year-old athlete McKenna Myler finished the race with her child. She covered a distance of 1.6 km in just 5 minutes and 25 seconds. Athletes and fitness lovers from all over the world are now praising the young lady.

An average person can cover a distance of 1.6 km in an average of 9-10 minutes. But a pregnant woman can complete less than half the time. The video of McKenna Myler running is going viral on social media.

“I changed the way I worked out during the week and started doing it every day. But is it healthy to run this far during pregnancy? That was the suspicion of many.” But Miley’s training has been approved by medical professionals. Miley explained that doctors support all of her fitness routines during pregnancy.