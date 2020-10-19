A gang that stole only Royal Enfields busted by TN policemen…

A head constable of the Chennai division got great amount of praise after almost single-handedly busting a three-year-old bike theft racket in the state. Sharavanakumar, retrieved 26 high-end Royal Enfield bikes and has also managed to arrest 10 persons involved in the crime.

“When I was attached to the Abhiramapuram station, I received two similar complaints of Royal Enfield bikes being stolen,” Sharavanakumar told. “On hearing this complaint from a friend, I immediately enquired with other police officials on the crime beat and discovered that 24 stations had reports of bikes belonging to the same brand being stolen. These bikes are not good getaway vehicles, so they were being stolen to be sold”.

The accused had taken the police officer’s bike to Shenoy Nagar before entering a blind spot in a housing board there. This was done on purpose as the area had history sheeters and the move would confuse the police. It took two days for the culprits to then move the bike from this area and they hoped that the police would have lost track of the case by then. “They stole the bike by hot wiring it and then made a fake key to avoid suspicion on the roads”. “We then used methods that I can’t reveal to identify the accused and confirm who the receiver is and who the identifier is”.