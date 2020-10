Assam police has seized heroin worth Rs. 15 crore. Police had also arrested 4 persons in relation with this.

3.45 kilograms of heroine was recovered from a truck. Assam police had also arrested two persons under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In another incident, police personnel raided a house and seized 88 containers with heroin each. A couple has been arrested under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the NDPS Act.