Here’s Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani’s ‘to-do’ list.Take a look

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani has laid down his vision and the roadmap for India’s transformation. Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of a book by NK Singh, Chairperson of 15th Finance Commission – Mukesh Ambani not only traced back the journey of the inception of Reliance Industries but also charted out his plans for the next few decades.

Transforming India into a digital society

Mukesh Ambani coined the now most-used-term ‘data is the new oil’. Mukesh Ambani wants to focus on ‘transforming India into a digital society and a nation which incorporates all the future industries’. He says the next 30-35 odd years will be the gamechanger for India once we embrace the ever-evolving technologies swiftly, Ambani added that his father’s dream of making telecom/connectivity available at the ‘price of a postcard’ has not only come true but the telecom industry has been a catalyst for several future generation businesses. Ambani adds that “PM Modi’s vision for India in terms of using technology is very inspiring and the faster we adopt the new technologies, we will be better off”.

Transforming the education system

Mukesh Ambani says that the time is ripe for India’s education system to transform and private players will have a major role to play. “At any point, India has around 200 million children in the education system, it will take 8 to 10 years to completely transform the skill base of India” he adds. Establishing links between academic institutions, real-world skill training and employment – is the only way forward. Ambani is confident that these changes will ensure in creating sustainable growth of quality jobs.

Clean & green energy

The third area which Mukesh Ambani wants to focus on is clean energy. He says “India is in the right mindset to completely move away from fossil fuels to renewable energy in the next few decades”. Being ‘Atmanirbhar’ or self-reliant in the space of clean energy is where India is headed, says Ambani. He is confident that what India gave to the world in terms of our IT industry is phenomenal and making a similar contribution in helping the world to move towards renewable energy is what he is keen on.