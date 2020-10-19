Indian security forces captured Chinese PLA soldiers in Ladakh…

A Chinese army soldier was apprehended by the Indian security forces in the Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh on October 19, and initial reports suggest that he was carrying civil and military documents. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier might have entered Indian territory “inadvertently” and that he would be returned to the Chinese army “as per established protocol after following the due procedure”.

The development comes ahead of the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China, which is likely to take place this week. The focus of these talks will be on carrying forward discussions on the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh as the region enters the harsh winter season. There was no breakthrough on the disengagement of troops from the friction points during the seventh round of talks on October 12. India has all along been maintaining that the onus is on China to carry forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation at the friction points in the mountainous region.