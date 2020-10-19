Rock bands performs concert to crowd covered in plastic bubbles….

The American rock band ‘The Flaming Lips’ have adjusted to the problems of 2020 paving the way for the future of live concerts. The rock band performed a show at The Criterion in Oklahoma City where all band members and concertgoers were enclosed in individual plastic bubbles.

The set-up is part of the band’s new initiative to perform live music while following safety guidelines amid the pandemic. Flaming Lips’ frontman, Wayne Coyne, had toyed with the bubble idea earlier on in the pandemic as the band performed à la bubble on The Tonight Show.

Fans were also instructed to wear face masks and practice physical distancing when outside of their bubbles. Rock ‘n roll ‘n bubbles, welcome to 2020.