Use this humble kitchen ingredient Cinnamon like this to get glowing and healthy skin

We’ve all come across this ingredient in our kitchen cabinets but most people aren’t aware of the fact that cinnamon, or dalchini, isn’t just an aromatic spice but an excellent ingredient to add to your skincare routine. Yes, you heard it right! Cinnamon, if used correctly, can help you achieve that clear and glowing skin with regular use. So without further ado, let’s learn about cinnamon’s benefits for the skin and how you can use it.

1. Honey-cinnamon mask for acne

Mix honey with cinnamon powder in a ratio of 3: 1. Apply the paste to your skin, and leave it overnight. Wash it off in the morning, and enjoy the compliments that come your way!

2. Cinnamon essential oil for hydrated skin

If your skin feels dry all the time, use a mixture of cinnamon essential oil, and a few tablespoons of petroleum jelly or olive oil. Use this as a mask, and trust us, your skin will thank you! For those who suffer from dry or chapped lips, this is a good option!

3. Cinnamon scrub with oils for dry and rough skin

If you suffer from severely dry skin, try making a scrub by mixing salt, olive oil, almond oil, honey, and ground cinnamon. Use this mixture directly on your skin to see a difference in only a few weeks!

4. Cinnamon + honey also works for eczema

Eczema is a skin condition that is characterized by inflammation and light-colored patches. Mix a teaspoon of cinnamon with honey and apply it to the affected areas. The results will be visible within a week. Before using it, try a patch test on your elbow to check if it suits your skin!

5. Cinnamon-yogurt mask for a bright complexion

Take a banana, yoghurt, lemon juice, ground cinnamon, and pound it to an even paste. Apply it to your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes, before washing it off with lukewarm water!