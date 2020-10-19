When asked not to play PUBG for long hours; son attacks father…

Meerut: Although the Indian government banned PUBG, the Chinese gaming app is proving fatal for many families in the country. In the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, a youth attacked his father with a knife after he asked his son not to play PUBG for hours.

The victim was severely injured in the incident. The accused also hurt himself with the knife. Both the father-son duo has been admitted to Meerut College. The Indian government had banned PUBG gaming app but the craze of the app among youth is yet to die down. People are still using the already downloaded apps in large numbers.

The youth identified as Amir attacked his father Irfan after he asked him to stop spending long hours for the gaming. Amir took up a knife and slashed his father in the neck multiple times. He also slashed himself in the neck. The accused then went out in the street with blood all over his body.