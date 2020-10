COVID-19 was confirmed for the actor Prithviraj during the shooting of his new movie ‘Janaganamana’.

Covid was also confirmed for director Dijo Jose Antony. The shooting of the film has been suspended due to the impact of Covid on both of them.

‘Janaganamana’ is a film directed by Dijo Jose after the movie ‘Queen’. The shooting of the film was progressing in Kochi. Suraj Venjarammoodu will play another important role in the film.