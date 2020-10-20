‘Avenge Babri”:- ISIS magazine attempts to spread propaganda to instigate Muslims against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

New Delhi: Islamic State (ISIS) has released new literature in the latest edition of its magazine where it has put out insinuating content urging Muslims to take up arms to “avenge Babri Masjid”. Muslims should take up arms and wage ‘jihad’ to take revenge against the Indian establishment for the Babri Masjid incident.

The sinister ISIS literature also cites Uttar Pradesh doctor Kafeel Khan to paint a false narrative of ‘Islamophobia’, and also attempts to spread propaganda to instigate Muslims against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Islamic State operating in southern India – the Al-Hind – had plotted to establish ‘ISIS Daishwilayah’ (province) inside the dense forests of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala in 2019. The NIA subsequently filed a charge sheet against 17 conspirators for establishing a terror outfit conspired by two terrorists from Bengaluru and Cuddalore in order to carry out terror attacks across the country. The two key conspirators – Mehboob Pasha from Bengaluru and Khaja Moideen of Cuddalore – recruited youths, and procured arms and ammunition in large quantities, along with a huge cache of explosive material to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs).