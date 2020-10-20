COVID-19 live updates:- Coronavirus cases still remain in the same range today

Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6591 people in the state today. Outbreaks were reported in Thrissur 896, Kozhikode 806, Malappuram 786, Ernakulam 644, Alappuzha 592, Kollam 569, Kottayam 473, Thiruvananthapuram 470, Palakkad 403, Kannur 400, Pathanamthitta 248, Kasaragod 145, Wayanad 87 and Idukki 72. Today, 105 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 5717 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 707 is not clear. Thrissur 885, Kozhikode 735, Malappuram 692, Ernakulam 438, Alappuzha 574, Kollam 556, Kottayam 430, Thiruvananthapuram 324, Palakkad 242, Kannur 372, Pathanamthitta 195, Kasargod 139, Wayanad 80 and Idukki 55 were affected by the disease. Today, 24 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19. There are currently 2,82,219 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,58,747 are under home / institutional quarantine and 23,472 are under hospital surveillance.