Doctor dances to ‘Ghungroo’ to cheer up COVID-19 patients…Watch video!!!

An Assam doctor is performing an energetic dance to the song Ghungroo from the movie ‘War’ to entertain COVID-19 patients. A video is being circulated widely online which shows Dr Arup Senapati dancing to the song in a full PPE kit at his Silchar hospital.

The doctor can be seen dressed in full protective gear while showing off some impressive dance moves and even replicating Hrithik Roshan’s signature step from the song. “Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy,” wrote Dr Ahmad while sharing the clip on Twitter.

It even earned a tweet of appreciation from Hrithik Roshan, on whom the original was picturised. “He’s too good. And salute to him and all the front line warriors holding up in these testing times. We are indebted”.

“He is such a stunner!! Wow! Hats off to him! Under such stressful circumstances he is providing joy to everyone!” said another.