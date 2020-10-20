Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee has rised against US dollar. At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee rised 2 paise higher to reach at 73.35 against the US dollar .

After opening at 73.36 per dollar, rupee gained by 2 paise to touch 73.35 from its previous close of 73.37 per dollar.

The dollar index which measures the US dollar strength against a basket of 6 currencies had fell 0.03% to 93.39 .

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,656.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers.