Gulf country enforces ban hanging clothes in public

A country has decided to enforce the ban on hanging clothes in public. Kuwait has decided to enforce the ban. As per the new notification hanging clothes in Kuwait city is banned. The decision bans cleaning carpets and furnishings on front balconies, and hanging and drying clothes in residential places overlooking roads and public squares.

Talal Al Khaled, the Governor of Kuwait City informed that 16 notifications have been issued for owners of residential buildings where violations were exposed.

“The phenomenon of hanging clothes and furnishings at the fronts of buildings distort the public view in some parts of the governorate and constitutes a glaring violation of the State Ministry for Municipal Affairs’ decision No 190 for the year 2008,”Talal Al Khaled said.