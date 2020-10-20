Hotelier arrested for selling one plate of biryani for Rs 10: Know the reason

Police had arrested a hotel owner for offering a plate of biriyani for 10 rupees. The Tamil Nadu Police has arrested the hotel owner for this. Zahir Hussain, a hotel owner has arrested after people crowded near his hotel after he offered a plate of biriyani for 10 rupees.

Zahir Hussain placed an advertisement that one plate of biryani will be given for Rs 10 in his new shop in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar. In the advertisement, Zahir Hussain also mentioned that the offer would stand for two hours only 11 am to 1 pm on Sunday.

People has gathered before the hotel on Sunday and no social distancing norms were being followed. As the traffic has been interrupted in the are and at last police has entered the scene. As per reports more than 2500 packets of biriyani has been sold in the offer price.

The police registered an FIR against Zahir Hussian under various sections of the IPC including 188 [Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant], 269 [Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life], and 278 [Making atmosphere noxious to health] and the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.