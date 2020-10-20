Indian Navy releases video of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile test firing: Watch it here

The Indian Navy has released a video of test firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. Indian Navy has successfully test fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from INS Chennai. This was the second test of the BrahMos missile within 20 days.

This was also the eleventh missile test India has conducted in a short span of over 45 days. Other missiles tested in this period include an anti-tank guided missile, Prithvi-II, Shaurya and Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile.

The anti-ship missile hit its target successfully in the Arabian Sea. The surface-to-surface missile can also be used to destroy key warships such as aircraft carriers and is capable of reaching a speed of Mach 2.8 or nearly three times the speed of sound.