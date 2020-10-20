Indian Railway announces 392 special trains

The Indian Railway announced 392 special festival trains. These special trains will be operated from October 20 till November 30 . The trains are operated to meet the demand of passengers in the festival season. The special trains will be run for destinations such as Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow.

These special trains will operate at a speed of 55 kmph and the fares applicable will be those of special trains. These festival special trains will be mostly equipped with third AC coaches and the fares applicable will be those of special trains.

The railways has already started operations of over 300 express/mail trains which are now functioning on regularly in India.