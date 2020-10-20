One-eyed baby Albino shark found in Indonesia…

Not a mythological creature, the one-eyed albino baby shark, the bizarre creature was found inside another shark, an adult one, which died after being caught in the fishermen’s nets.

The discovery happened on October 10 off the coast of Maluku Province. The adult that died was cut open by the fishermen to remove its gut, a normal procedure, but what they discovered was anything but normal. The little shark resembling Cyclops inside the larger shark was also dead.

Cyclops is an ancient mythological creature from Greek legends, they had one eye on a giant body and were a part of many Titan and God folk-tales. The shark discovered here also had one single, large eye right in the middle of its head and tiny fins.

“We found three babies inside its stomach, but one of them looked strange with only one eye. Its colour was strange too, like milk,” one of the fisherman said. Apart from the eye-defect, it was also an Albino. Albinism is a skin condition where an animal lacks or produces extremely low amounts of melanin. It is the pigment which gives us or any animal its distinct colour.