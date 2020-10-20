“Our women are our pride; I don’t appreciate this type of language..”; Rahul Gandhi on Kamal Nath’s ‘item remark’

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday broke his silence on party leader Kamal Nath’s remarks against BJP woman candidate and Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi that has triggered a massive political slugfest. Addressing a press conference, the former Congress chief said he does not appreciate the kind of language Nath used for the BJP leader.

“Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I don’t like the type of language that he used…I don’t appreciate this kind of language, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the former Madhya Pradesh CM’s “item” remark,” Gandhi said when asked about Nath’s remarks. The Congress leader’s remark came a day after Union minister Smriti Irani questioned Gandhi family’s “silence” on the matter. Irani had said that Gandhi family will not take action against Nath for his derogatory comment, adding that people like Nath “keep the fire burning in the Congress family’s kitchen”. “It is Rahul Gandhi’s opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement… Why should I apologize when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret,” he said.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister recently drew flak after a video of him using the “item” word for Devi went viral. The Congress leader made the remark while campaigning for his party’s candidate from Dabra Assembly seat and Devi’s political rival ahead of state polls scheduled for November 3 in 28 Assembly seats. Nath’s remark invited sharp reactions from various quarters with many demanding his removal from the Congress party.