Poland National stadium turning into COVID-19 hospital…

WARSAW: Poland is planning to open a temporary COVID-19 hospital at the national stadium in Warsaw as it faces a spike in coronavirus cases and a health system overload.

“On Saturday, the prime minister ordered the preparation of the first temporary hospital, which will be located at the national stadium,” the prime minister’s chief of staff told. The hospital, set up in the stadium’s conference rooms, will have beds for 500 COVID-19 patients, with the option to expand to 1,000 beds. The first beds will likely be available this week.

Earlier this week the government urged citizens to stay at home and ordered gyms and pools to close, restaurants to limit opening hours, and a shift to remote teaching in universities and secondary schools. The government says it is trying to avoid a total lockdown, but experts say this may be inevitable if the situation becomes critical.