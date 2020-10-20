Poverty forces National karate champion to sell liquor…

RANCHI: A national karate champion, Bimla Munda, who has fetched a number of medals for the state, along with a silver within the thirty fourth National Games, is pressured to promote ‘handia’ to earn a living.

“Due to poor financial conditions of my family, I was forced to start this business during lockdown to earn a living for my family and bear the expenses to continue my karate practice,” she said. “In this game, one has to pay the fees from own pockets and bear travelling costs for every tournament, which requires a lot of money”. Munda’s mom used to work as a day by day wage labourer however stopped going for work on account of outdated age and poor well being.

Munda, a graduate in Accounts, began studying karate when she was in Class 5. She began promoting ‘handia’ alongside along with her mom. She lives along with her dad and mom and maternal grandfather. “We were hopeful after the previous government announced direct recruitment of sportspersons who fetched medals. But it got diminished as time passed on as not efforts were made in this regard by this government,” she stated.