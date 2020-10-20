To maximise women safety UP govt. sets up ‘Pink Patrol’…

Since sexual and brutal offences against women are rising everyday, the UP government has decided to ensure safety and security of women with the creation of a special women police unit that will be operational soon.

The new women patrolling force called ‘Pink-Patrol’ is a part of the Mission Shakti campaign launched to mark the beginning of Navratri. About 250 women police personnel have been deployed in the ‘Pink Patrol’ after going through training.

The UP government is looking forward to set up the ‘Pink Patrol’ Scheme in other districts of Uttar Pradesh namely Kanpur, Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad and Moradabad. The ‘Pink- Patrol’ is designed to take immediate action on the cases of molestation and crime against women. As per reports, “These will be initially stationed at places including girls’ colleges places where women move around in large numbers. Areas where cases of molestation take place will also be included.”