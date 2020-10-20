Two terrorists gunned down by security forces in J&K

Srinagar: Two terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday. The Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter that the terrorists were gunned down in an ongoing encounter at the Hakripora / Kakapora area of Pulwama.

The encounter is being led by a joint team of the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The security forces had launched a search operation and cordoned off the area after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists there. As the security forces came close to the area where terrorists were hiding, they came under heavy fire. Soon, the gunfight ensued. This is the second encounter in Jammu and Kashmir over the past 24 hours. Two terrorists were neutralized earlier in a gunfight at Melhora area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.