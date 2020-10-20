Want a flat belly… Try these breakfast ideas….

When you’re trying to lose weight, breakfast can set the tone for the rest of your day. Consuming the wrong foods can amplify your cravings and set you up for failure before the day even begins.

There isn’t one magic food that will melt away belly fat, but there are certain foods have special belly-fat-burning benefits, such as avocado, artichokes, whole grains, kefir, green tea, eggs, peanuts and chickpeas. These foods work in different ways to help shrink fat cells and decrease waist circumference.

1) Eggs

They are rich in protein and contain lots of important vitamins and minerals, such as selenium and riboflavin. Thus eggs are a true powerhouse of nutrition. Thanks to their high protein content, eggs may reduce appetite when eaten with breakfast to give weight loss a serious boost. From boiled to scrambled to sunny-side-up, there are many different ways to enjoy your eggs.

2) Bananas

High in fiber but low in calories, bananas are a great alternative to sugary breakfast cereals to satisfy your sweet tooth first thing in the morning. One medium banana has just over 100 calories yet packs 3 grams of dietary fiber. Fiber helps slow the emptying of your stomach to curb cravings and keep you feeling fuller longer. Bananas can be enjoyed alone or sliced as a topping for yogurt, cottage cheese or oatmeal.

3) Nuts

Nuts provide the perfect balance of fiber, protein and heart-healthy fats, making them a worthy addition to any breakfast. Keep in mind that nuts are also very calorie-dense, so limit your intake to about one ounce (28 grams) at a time to keep the calories from stacking up. Mix a serving of nuts into yogurt, cottage cheese or homemade granola to bring your breakfast to the next level in terms of nutrition.

4) Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a healthy and delicious breakfast option, especially if you’re looking to lose weight. Oats are low in calories but high in fiber and protein. Oats are an excellent source of beta-glucan, a type of fiber shown to impact everything from immune function to heart health. Try combining one cup of cooked oatmeal with a one-half cup of berries, one tablespoon of ground flaxseed and a handful of almonds for a power-packed, high-fiber morning meal.

5) Green Tea

Green tea has been studied extensively for its metabolism and fat-burning capacities. For instance, one small study in 23 people found that taking three capsules of green tea extract increased fat burning by 17% within just 30 minutes. There are limitless ways to enjoy green tea in the morning. Try adding a squeeze of lemon, drizzling on a bit of honey or brewing your tea with ginger or mint to bring a tasty twist to your cup.

6) Coffee

Some studies have found that your morning cup of joe could bring big weight loss benefits. Because of its caffeine content, coffee may aid weight loss by boosting metabolism and fat burning. According to one small study in eight men, caffeine consumption increased metabolism by 13% and enhanced fat breakdown. While coffee may not make a balanced breakfast all on its own, you can easily pair it with your favorite healthy breakfast foods to give your morning meal an upgrade. Just make sure not to overdo the sugar or creamer, as they add calories and negate some of coffee’s potential health-promoting properties.

7) Yogurt

Creamy, delicious and satisfying, yogurt makes an excellent addition to a weight loss diet. In particular, Greek yogurt delivers a hearty chunk of protein in every serving, making it an ideal weight loss breakfast food. One study in 20 women found that eating high-protein yogurt as a snack decreased levels of hunger and reduced food intake by 100 calories later in the day, compared to unhealthy snacks like chocolate and crackers. Try combining one cup of Greek yogurt with some mixed fruit, chia seeds or wheat germ for an especially nutritious breakfast.