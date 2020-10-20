‘When your great-grandfather was in power, we were losing territories to the Chinese government’: Amit Shah hits out at Rahil Gandhi and Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has came down heavily against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Amit Shah has came down against Congress over the India China border standoff. Amit Shah said Congress and Rahul Gandhi should have listened to their own advice in 1962 when India lost hectares of land to the Chinese during the border war with China. He said this in an interview given to Zee News.

“The formula to drive the Chinese out within 15 mins could have been applied in the year 1962 itself… if it was done then hectares of Indian soil wouldn’t have been lost. The then-PM had already said ‘Bye Bye Assam’ on Akashvani. How does Congress get to educate us on this issue now? When your great-grandfather was in power, we were losing territories to the Chinese government,” Shah said.

“I am immensely proud of the soldiers of 16 Bihar Regiment. At least during our tenure, we stood our ground and fought. These soldiers faced harsh weather conditions and protected our country.” Shah said .

Rahul Gandhi has earlier claimed that if Congress was in power then would have evicted and thrown out China and it would not have taken 15 minutes to do so.