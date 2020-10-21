‘Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar Faces Break Up For The Third Time’ ; “Peter is addicted to alcohol and smoking” Says The Actress In Facebook Live

The third marriage of famous actress Vanitha Vijayakumar has caused a great deal of controversy. The actress is now separated from her husband Peter. Her third husband was reportedly kicked out of the house. Vanitha has come out with a response after the controversy.

In a video live, actress and Bigg Boss fame, Vanitha said that she never knew Peter Paul, as an alcoholic person. She said that she took good care of him and loved him and while their life was going happy and Peter got addicted to alcohol again. She said that she did not destroy any family, but tried to give a family to Peter. She added that she got married as she wanted the support of a man for her and her children.

She said that Peter suffered a heart attack due to alcoholism. She took him to the hospital and took good care of him spending a lot of money. However, even after returning home, too, Peter didn’t change and he continued smoking and drinking. Once he vomited blood and he had to be taken to the hospital and was in ICU for a week. She said that Peter used to leave home fully drunk and was asking people for money for drinking. Some of the people from the cinema industry called her up and asked what was going on in their life and she asked Peter to stop his way of living.

She said that with his permission she even kept a tracker on his phone, but still, things did not improve. She alleged that he lived only on alcohol for a week and did not even take food. One day he left home at 4 am and after several hours, his assistant only brought him home. Thinking that he could not handle the stress of trolls and allegations on social media, they planned a trip to Goa and till they came back everything was going well and happy.

Vanitha said that after returning, he got a call saying that his brother passed away, which made him upset and he wanted to go home. She said that she gave him money for the expenses and now he has been away for several days. She said that he has neither called her nor attended her calls. Vanitha said he is with his family now and she didn’t have a problem even if he goes back to his wife and children. Vanitha added that it seems what his previous wife had said was true about him. “He fully knows how well I took care of him, but it seems he loves liquor than me, said Vanitha in the tearful video. “It seems, he loves alcohol more than me,” she added.

But she said that she is someone who has seen many ups and downs in life and she would rise again from the crisis, and she never keeps any grudge against anyone.