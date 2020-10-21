Ahmedabad will host India-England day-night Test in 2021….

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the Indian board is about to host the entire India-England series in India. There were rumours that BCCI is looking to host the series in UAE as well, which is currently hosting the ongoing IPL 2020 edition too.

Ganguly confirmed that the BCCI is planning to host the historic India-England day-night Test in Ahmedabad, which now has the world’s largest cricket stadium. India will host England early next year as the tour will comprise five Tests and a limited-overs series.

“We have made some tentative plans but nothing has been decided as of now. We still have four months’ time,” said Ganguly. “Before England, we have Australia series coming up. There will be team selection happening in a few days,” he added. “They are all quality players, they will be fine.”

Virat Kohli and other regular players for Team India are busy with the ongoing IPL 13 edition in the UAE. Team India’s squads, for both limited-overs and Tests, for the forthcoming Australia tour are expected to be announced by end of October.