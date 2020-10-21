All The Radicals And Terrorists Are Raised In “Madrasas” ; BJP MLA lashes on Religion Based Education.

Indore: BJP MLA from Indore and Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Usha Thakur has booted up a controversy by saying that all the extremists and terrorists are raised in madrasas. Thakur, a minister for tourism and culture in Madhya Pradesh, called for the closure of madrasas in the state, saying “religion-based education is spreading radicalization”.

“There should be uniformity in education. Religion-based education is spreading radicalization, will spread the feeling of enmity. So every student should get the same education unitedly. If you are a citizen of the country, you will see that all radicals and terrorists are raised in madrasas, they had turned Jammu and Kashmir into a terror factory,” The madrasas that are not connected to nationalism and society’s mainstream should be carried into the mainstream education for collaborative progress of the society,” she said, noting Assam’s recent decision to close all madrasas to back her statement.

“The government should control giving funds to madrasas. Waqf Board in itself is a capable organization and if someone, in a personal capacity, wishes to impart religious teachings, he is free to do so as per the Constitution,” the minister added. The BJP MLA, who represents Mhow, further said all such things that will come in the way of nationalism, should be closed in the national interest.