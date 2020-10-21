Biryani shop owner in TN charged after the Rs 10 per plate offer caused crowding…

29-year-old Biryani shop owner was arrested after his sales led to unexpected crowding and violation of pandemic rules. Zahir Hussain had made a offer that one plate of biryani will cost Rs 10 in his new shop in the district on its inaugural day.

Zahir Hussain was opening a new biryani shop in Aruppukottai and he had advertised that one plate of biryani would cost just Rs 10 for the customers. The poster he had put up, published this offer said that the Rs 10-a plate biryani would be available only for two hours between 11 am and 1 pm.

By 11 am, people had reportedly started gathering in front of his shop without masks or physical distancing between each other. The shop had prepared around 2500 packets of biryani to sell, in anticipation of a grand reception. By the time the shop sold 500 packets, the police arrived and chased the crowd, which by that time had started blocking the traffic on the road, away.