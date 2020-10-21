CM’s popularity declines; BJP led NDA will come into power in state: Reveals opinion poll

The latest opinion polls has revealed that BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will come into power in state. The opinion polls conducted by Lokniti-CSDS has revealed this.

The survey predicts that NDA will continue its rule in Bihar. The survey also revealed that the popularity of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has declined. The pre-poll survey was conducted in Bihar by Lokniti-CSDS in between October 10 and 17.

As per the survey, NDA — which consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Janata Dal-United, Hindustan Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insan Party will get 38% of votes.

The Mahagathbandhan (grand-alliance) of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and the Left parties will get 32% of votes. Chirag Paswan’s LJP will get 6% of votes.

The opinion polls predict that NDA will get 133-143 seats, in an assembly of 243 seats. The MGB will get 88-98 seats and the LJP is projected to secure between 2 and 6 seats.

Earlier on 2010, 77% people were satisfied with Nitish Kumar and in 2015 the number rised to 80%. But now only 52% of people were satisfied with his rule.

Election to the state assembly in Bihar will begin on October 28 and the last phase polling is on November 7. The counting of votes is on November 10.