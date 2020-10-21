Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude strikes

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed that a moderate earthquake has hit Arunachal Pradesh. The earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday at 1.25 am.

The epicentre and the depth of the earthquake is yet ascertained. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earlier on October 9, a low-intensity earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh at 8:21 am. The magnitude of the quake was measured 3.0 on the Richter scale.