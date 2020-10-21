Forex Market: Indian rupee settles lower against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee has settled lower against US dollar.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.39. During the session, the Indian rupee traded between an intra-day high of 73.36 and a low of 73.62 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee finally closed at 73.58 against the US dollar , registering a decline of 9 paise over its previous close of 73.49.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.34% down at 92.74.