France closes mosque temporarily in strike following beheading of teacher…

France ordered temporary closing of a mosque outside Paris as part of a suppression on people who are suspected of inflicting hatred, after the beheading of a teacher who showed his class caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

Police plastered notices of the closure order outside the mosque as the authorities promised a tough response against the people who made hate messages. The six-month order was “for the sole purpose of preventing acts of terrorism”, said the head of the Seine-Saint-Denis department. The investigation into the grisly killing revealed on Tuesday the man who decapitated Paty had been in contact with a parent leading an online campaign against the teacher.

“Our fellow citizens expect actions,” President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to a Paris suburb. “These actions will be stepped up.” Police sources said earlier the 18-year-old killer had exchanged messages on WhatsApp with the man who wanted the teacher fired after his daughter told him how the teacher had shown cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in a lesson on free speech.

The man, now in police custody, had placed his phone number on Facebook and exchanged messages with the killer on WhatsApp in the days leading up to the murder. Anzorov was shot dead by police soon after the killing.