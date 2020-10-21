IPL 2020 live updates:- Royal Challengers Banglore moved to 2nd on point table after beating Kolkata Knight Riders

Abu Dhabi: Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders in an all-round victory. Bangalore overtook Kolkata in the 14th over. Kolkata scored 84 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Bangalore scored 85 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 13.3 overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore finished second with 14 points from 10 matches with 7 wins. Kolkata’s lowest score of the 13th season of the IPL against Bangalore This is the lowest score by a team batting in 20 overs in IPL history.

Bangalore started the innings with caution as they chased down Kolkata’s 85-run target. Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch added to the score. After 5 overs, Bangalore were 37 for no loss. Bangalore lost two wickets in the seventh over. Virat Kohli and Gurkeerat Singh put Bangalore ahead in the 14th over. Kohli was unbeaten on 18 off 16 balls, including two fours, and Gurkeerat Singh was unbeaten on 21 off 26 balls, including four fours. Lockie Ferguson took one wicket for Kolkata. Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bat. Kolkata got off to a shaky start. Mohammed Siraj hit a double in the second over to give Kolkata the lead. AB de Villiers caught Rahul Tripathi (1) in the third ball and Nitish Rana (zero) returned the next ball. Siraj took two crucial wickets in that over without conceding a run.