Man did nothing but stare at the camera for 2 hours….the video gathers 20mn views…

Muhammad Didit, from Indonesia uploaded a video of himself just staring into the camera on his YouTube channel sobat miskin official. The entire video runs for 2 hours, 20 minutes and 52 seconds, and now has over 20 million views.

Didit initially planned to make the video last for up to 10 minutes, he told. But once he got into it, he wound up sitting in his room longer than expected. He did prepare for the shoot. That is, he had food and went to the bathroom prior to making the video. “If I don’t answer them, I’ll get into trouble,” he said.

Didit’s usual content is that of food experiments. However, some wanted to see more “positive” and “educational” content from him, and this is what he delivered.