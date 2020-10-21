‘Mission Shakti’: State government sentenced 23 accused of crime against women to life imprisonment in 24 hours

Almost 23 accused in crime against women were sentenced to life imprisonment in the past 24 hours. The Uttar Pradesh state government has did this as a strong message to criminals attacking women. The acused were punished under the the new mission launched by Yogi Adityanath government named ‘Mission Shakthi’.

Bails were cancelled in 49 cases while 28 criminals were thrown out of the district, informed the state government. 23 accused involved in crime against women were given life term while 31 get punishment along with cash fine for the crime.

The government on Tuesday also launched a website of the Prosecution Department besides also facilitating the Prosecution Department on `Youtube’ channel.

Due to the efforts of the state government in crime against women and children, 14 were served death sentences, life imprisonment was served to 11 others, while, eight others were served both imprisonment and fines.

Similarly, in 88 cases, bail of 117 criminals was cancelled due to effective perusal by the prosecution while the state also externed 41criminals for six months.