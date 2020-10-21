Railway announces ‘ladies special’ local trains

The Indian Railway has announced ‘ladies special’ local trains. The Western Railway has announced this. Western Railway announced four ‘ladies special’ trains on its suburban network in Mumbai. Also, women will be allowed to board the other suburban trains during the non-peak hours.

The railway have permitted women to travel in local trains on both the Central Railway and Western Railway routes during non-peak hours – from 11 am to 3 pm and 7 pm onwards – from Wednesday.

Also Read: Senior BJP leader quit party, will join NCP: Reveals state minister

Currently, only those engaged in essential services as categorised by the Maharashtra government are allowed to travel in the local trains run by the Central Railway and the Western Railway, through a QR code mechanism.

The Western Railway (WR) is now running six trains only for women. The overall daily services on the WR network has gone up to 704 . The Central Railway (CR) is running 706 local train services, including four ladies special trains, in the city and suburbs.

Railway resumed the local train services in Mumbai from June 15.